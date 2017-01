Jerry Springer He Loves Elvis Tender

EXCLUSIVE

Jerry Springer carried on his tradition of celebrating Elvis Presley's birthday with a killer rendition of "Love Me Tender."

Jerry hit up Big Al's McKinney Avenue Tavern in Dallas on Thursday -- a couple days shy of what would have been Elvis' 82nd birthday.

It's the fourth year in a row Jerry did his thing on the mic.

Gotta say ... nailed it.