'Keeping Up With Kardashians' New Season Cashing in on Kim's Robbery and Kanye's Meltdown

A tearful Kim Kardashian weeps while recounting her Paris robbery in the new season 13 promo for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and the timing is pretty impeccable.

Kim returned to social media by posting several images of her family this week after a 3 month hiatus. The photos came two days before the new 'KUWTK' promo surfaced, which makes it seem like it was all a planned comeback.

As TMZ reported ... cameras weren't rolling when Kim was robbed of her multi-million dollar diamond rock and other jewelry in October, but they did capture the aftermath. Kim breaks down telling sisters Khloe and Kourtney she thought the robbers were going to kill her by shooting her in the back.

You can also hear a worried Kim talk about Kanye breaking down. "I think he needs me and I have to get home," she says.

The new season airs in March.