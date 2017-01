Golden Globes Prepares for Waterworld

EXCLUSIVE

Everyone's got their own problems ... while 10's of millions of Americans are paralyzed by blizzards, Beverly Hills is in a panic over fancy gowns getting all wrinkled and wet from an impending storm.

The Golden Globes are tonight, and there's a mad rush to fortify the Beverly Hilton to protect nominees and guests from the elements. Major construction is underway, as everyone plays beat the clock.

In fairness ... a rainstorm wreaked havoc in 2010 ... poor Fergie was all dewy.