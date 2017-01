Jimmy Fallon I Was Sabotaged Just Like Mariah!!

Jimmy Fallon's hosting gig at The Golden Globes got off to an awkward start after his prompter allegedly cut out ... but the comedian saved face with a witty Mariah Carey NYE-inspired joke.

Fallon was forced to ad lib at the beginning of Sunday's show ... but he still handled it like a pro. However, it was his Mariah Carey joke just a few minutes later that really did the trick to help erase the early flub.

Check out the clip ... a rough start to 2017 for Dick Clark Productions.