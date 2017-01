Wayne Brady I'm Going to Kill as Aaron Burr In 'Hamilton'

EXCLUSIVE

Wayne Brady joins the cast of "Hamilton" in Chicago next week, but he wants everyone in his life to know ... don't expect ticket hookups.

The new Aaron Burr told us he's getting hit up by almost everyone in his life because tickets are so hard to come by ... but only very specific friends and lovers have a shot.

He has a great story about how he broke the news to his daughter.

Brady joins the Chicago production January 17 for a 3 month run.