Kim Kardashian Here's How I Makeup in Dubai

There wasn't an empty seat in the house as Kim Kardashian took the stage for pal and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's Master Class tutorial in Dubai.

The townsfolk came a callin' Thursday as Kim became a human canvas for her makeup guy who gave the crowd a tutorial.

It's interesting ... Kim wearing less makeup these days. Nonetheless, what goes on Kim's face is news in Dubai.