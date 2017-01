Ellen DeGeneres Is Something Happening Friday?

Ellen DeGeneres is sticking to her guns, and that means NOT falling in line with the growing number of celebs who think it's time to at least give the Prez-elect a chance.

We got Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi out at Madeo ... after Ellen's record-setting win at the People's Choice Awards. She was in a celebratory mood -- right up until we asked if she was planning to watch the inauguration.

Sorry, Brian Littrell ... Ellen's not down with your program.