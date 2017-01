President Obama Flash Mob To Say Goodbye

EXCLUSIVE

A group of Obama supporters are quietly organizing a flash mob to appear at the White House at 3 PM ET and just cheer and applaud as loud as possible.

We're told the president is in the White House and the goal is for him to hear the crowd and somehow acknowledge them.

It's not beyond hope the prez will come out and at least wave to the crowd. Last week, he spontaneously left the West Wing and walked on Pennsylvania Ave. to a meeting.

We'll show you when it happens.