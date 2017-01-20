Donald Trump Takes the Oath ... Becomes 45th POTUS

Donald Trump is getting sworn in Friday as the 45th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol ... and we're live streaming the ceremony.

Trump is set to place his hand on the Good Book and take the Presidential Oath at noon, EST -- and, of course, there's plenty of pomp and circumstance leading up to that too.

For the record ... here's what you're listening for: "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."