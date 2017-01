Donald Trump The Media's Lying My Inauguration Had Way More Than 250K People

Donald Trump says his Inauguration brought crowds of over a million people, and the outlets claiming it was only 250k are just full of it.

Trump was at CIA Headquarters in Virginia Saturday and vented his frustrations about the alleged false crowd reports ... even bringing up a heavily circulated photo of a sparse crowd.

There's been a lot of comparisons made between Friday's turnout for Trump and Obama's back in 2009 ... where seemingly, Barack drew a much larger crowd.