Russell Simmons Offers Limo Full of Girls Free Yoga Creep Factor Cranked to 10

EXCLUSIVE

Russell Simmons offered a limo full of young hot chicks free yoga at his studio ... and it's a weird scene.

We got Russell Saturday night outside of Serafina in L.A., where he was chatting up a group of hotties ... trying to convince 'em to join him Sunday morning for some pro bono sessions.

We didn't know Russell was a certified yogi ... he's a legend for sure, but these girls don't seem to know who he is.