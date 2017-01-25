Kelly Rowland Takes Hostage Shot at Melania

Kelly Rowland's not sure critics of President Trump should be throwing Melania Trump under the bus too -- or at least that's how it seemed, until she went HAM on her too.

We talked to Kelly at LAX ... about the Women's Marches and the shots some people like Chelsea Handler have been taking at the First Lady.

Kelly soft-pedaled an answer at first, but keep watching for how she really feels about Melania's relationship with the prez. She's got some Destiny's Child advice for future Women's Marchers too.