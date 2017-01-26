Barron Trump School on the Down Low No Traffic Snarl

EXCLUSIVE

Barron Trump is back in school -- this time as a member of the First Family -- and no one in NYC really noticed.

The 10-year-old was taken to his private school Thursday morning in an SUV, accompanied by a second SUV. There was no motorcade, which leads us to believe Melania did not accompany him which she frequently did before the inauguration.

There were no traffic tie-ups as Barron made his way uptown. Secret Service did not stop traffic along the route.

There was a lot of concern by New Yorkers Barron's trek back and forth would create unbearable gridlock. So far, so good.