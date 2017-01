'Stranger Things' Star Season 2's A Party ... In The Back

"Stranger Things" star Joe Keery is letting fans know a little bit more of what to expect in the upcoming season ... and it includes a revamp of the mullet.

Keery -- who plays Steve on the show -- appeared to be all business at LAX Friday ... until he turned to the side and revealed his astonishing flow in the back.

Joe didn't spill much as far as spoilers ... but he's certainly giving Billy Ray Cyrus a run for his money.