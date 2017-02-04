Donald Trump Putin's a Killer But We Are, Too

Donald Trump did a pretty shocking interview with Bill O'Reilly, in which he calls Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer but also says so is the United States.

Fox News Channel released a snippet of the interview which will air before tomorrow's Super Bowl. Trump says he respects Putin, but goes on to say, "He's a killer, though. Putin's a killer."

Then the bombshell. Trump says, "There are a lot of killers. We got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?"

It's possible he's referring to individuals in our country who kill, but that's a stretch, because he says, "you think our COUNTRY is so innocent?"