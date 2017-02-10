Betsy DeVos Shamed by Protester 'Game of Thrones' Style

Breaking News

Education Sec. Betsy DeVos had a loud, angry, face-to-face clash with protesters ... which sounded like a recreation of a famous "Game of Thrones" scene.

DeVos, in only her 2nd full day on the job, was attempting to visit Jefferson Academy in Washington, D.C. -- but was turned away when the protesters blocked an entrance and screamed, "Shame!"

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school--turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017

The visit was organized by the teacher's union, which says it wants to make sure DeVos knows they support public schools. She's come under fire for having zero connection to public schooling or the education field at all.

She eventually found a different entrance into the school.