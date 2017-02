George Clooney Daddy Duty Prep Means Guy's Night Out

George Clooney is taking advantage of his pre-diaper-duty nights by hitting the town with friends.

The daddy-to-be was spotted leaving Craig's in West Hollywood Friday night, with best pal and business partner Rande Gerber.

Julie Chen broke the news Thursday, saying George and wife Amal were expecting twins.

Amal wasn't in sight, but we're guessing getting around with twins ain't easy.