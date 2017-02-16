Hillary Clinton Even More Standing O Love ... Hello, Madame Mayor?

Hillary Clinton's getting used to making Broadway curtain calls -- and after the standing ovation she got Wednesday night ... it's feeling like New Yorkers are trying to push her into the Mayor's office.

HRC caught a performance of "Sunset Boulevard" at the Palace Theatre, and the whole crowd got on their feet for her. As we reported ... Hillary got a major round of applause earlier this month at another stage production.

All this love is just fueling rumors she'll run for mayor this year. This video's a strong sign she's got the Manhattan vote locked up.

See ya in Staten Island, Hill!