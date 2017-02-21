Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns from Breitbart Over Pedophilia Comments

Breaking News

Milo Yiannopoulos -- controversial Senior Editor at Breitbart News -- is leaving the company over recently unearthed comments he made about pedophilia.

Milo announced his resignation Tuesday, saying ... "I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart ... This decision is mine alone."

He also thanked Breitbart for standing by him, and contributing to his success.

His resignation comes on the heels of Larry Wilmore going in on him on Bill Maher's show last week -- you'll recall the "Go f*** yourself" line. Right after that ... the interviews surfaced where he made remarks many interpreted as defending pedophilia.

In one convo with Joe Rogan, Milo seems to condone adults having sex with teenagers. He's since apologized and denied condoning child abuse in any way.