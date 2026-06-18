Amazon's Best Devices Are Already on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

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Prime Day may not officially be here yet … but the rules don't apply when it comes to Amazon products.

Amazon is already slashing prices on some of its most popular devices, including Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TVs and more. So if you've been waiting for an excuse to upgrade your tech, these early deals offer a chance to score some serious savings before the shopping rush begins.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle has all you need for the ultimate reading experience. With access to millions of your favorite books, you’ll also be able to use the device to jot down notes whenever inspiration strikes.

Start writing directly on the page and Active Canvas will create space for your notes … from meeting minutes to to-do lists.

Then convert handwritten notes to text and email them to yourself or your contacts. Plus, this bundle comes with a Premium Pen, a plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter.

What’s better than sitting poolside with a good book? Upgrade your reading experience with this Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

You’re getting the fastest Kindle ever that features a 7” glare-free screen with adjustable brightness and warmth.

Plus, it adapts to your surroundings, so you’ll be able to read your favorite books no matter how bright it is outside.

Add a little pigment to your pages with the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle which uses vivid color to bring covers and content to life.

You’ll have instant access to over 15 million titles in the Kindle Store worldwide, no questions asked.

And with long-lasting battery life, a single charge via USB-C can last up to 8 weeks. To top it off, it also comes with a fabric cover, and 9W power adapter.

The ultimate deal, it is! Fans of Star Wars are going to love this The Mandalorian & Grogu Ultimate Fan Bundle.

You can get your household decked out with the Echo thanks to this set that comes complete with two themed stands … one designed to resemble Grogu and another in the shape of a Mandalorian helmet. It’s the only way to do it.

Alexa, at your service … and on your nightstand. The Amazon Echo Spot is ready to help you wake up and wind down.

As a smart alarm clock, the Spot allows you to see time, weather, and song titles at a glance, control smart home devices, and so much more.

Ease into your morning with an Alexa routine that gently wakes you with music and gradual light … and at night drift to sleep with your favorite audiobooks playing.

The Amazon Echo Dot is the most affordable smart device in the brand’s lineup.

Whether you’re asking about the forecast or need to add something to your to-do list, this device has got your back.

Control other compatible smart home devices with just your voice and create routines that make your life a whole lot easier … from automatically turning on the AC when the temp gets too high or changing the lights when you walk into a room.

See more with the Amazon Echo Show 5.

The brand’s latest device includes a 5.5” display so you can see news and weather at a glance, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and shows, and more.

And when you’re not using it, set it up as a digital frame with a rotating slideshow of your favorite photos.

Movie night? Game day? Make sure you have the best sound possible.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus provides heightened sound and crisp dialogue.

And with a powerful subwoofer, you’ll get deeper bass that puts you right in the middle of the action.

Plus Dolby Atmos and DTS:X deliver spatial audio for the ultimate listening experience.

If you’re looking to upgrade your television, now’s the time to invest in the Amazon Ember QLED TV with Fire TV.

Its brilliant display combines stunning visuals, smart features, and fast performance … so you can get the most out of your TV.

Plus, with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive, scenes leap right off the screen. And with Alexa technology, you get hands-free access to your favorite shows at any time.

Alexa, find me a pair of smart glasses that can add items to my to-do list and check if I locked the front door. The Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa can do it all … and looks good doing it.

Just ask Alexa to play music, make a call, or add something to your shopping list.

She’s got your back while allowing you to be hands-free.

Turn your electronics or appliances into a smart device with the Amazon Smart Plug.

Just plug it in and open the Alexa app to add voice control to any electrical outlet. It gives you the hands-free convenience of controlling your home devices via Alexa.

Set a timer or create a schedule to control your electronics automatically or use the phone app so you can turn electronics on and off whenever … no matter where you are.

Say goodbye to long loading time and lagging video streaming.

With the Amazon eero Pro 6E Wifi Router you get wired speeds … without all the wires. Game, work, or stream reliably thanks to patented TrueMesh software which, combined with TrueRoam and TrueChannel, proactively keeps you on the optimal and most reliable wifi connection possible.

Make your home more secure with a Ring Doorbell.

Know exactly who’s at your front door … even when you’re not home.

With 6x enhanced zoom and night vision, you’ll get head-to-toe video footage of what’s going on outside, whether you’re snug in bed or across the world.

Plus, it comes equipped with live view and two-way talk so you can chat with visitors before you answer the door … or get more information during those moments when you aren’t actually at home.

You’ll never have to wonder what’s going on outside your home when you’re equipped with the Blink Outdoor 2K+. Whether you’re monitoring your backyard or seeing who’s at the front door, these smart security cameras deliver 2K resolution and a better visual and audio experience than ever before. With 4x zoom and Color Vision for low light clarity, you’ll have peace of mind at all times.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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