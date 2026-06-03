Shop the Best Dad Sneakers Bringing Y2K Style Back

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At some point, the fashion world collectively decided that we all should be rocking sneakers like a '90s dad on the way to a BBQ.

Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have turned chunky retro runners from suburban errand shoes into total style staples. With brands like Nike and New Balance reissuing old favorites, these kicks are about to dominate your everyday style.

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Dakota Johnson knows a thing or two about looking good while hitting the gym … and that’s why she keeps the Nike V2K Run in her sneaker rotation.

These retro kicks take inspo from the classic Vomero and the early aughts of Nike’s running catalog.

With flashy metallic details and a chunky heel to keep you comfortable, these sneakers are a fashion forward choice for all of your athletic outings.

The New Balance Made in USA 990v6 sneakers go way back … all the way to 2002.

Inspired by the original 990s, which were first introduced in 1982, these iconic kicks were once considered by many as the greatest running shoe ever.

The updated 990v6 is now one of the brand’s most popular reissues and is beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

While they may not be running marathons in these sneaks, they sure look good wearing them.

Another favorite of Hailey and Kendall? These New Balance 530 kicks.

An updated version of the original MR530 from the early 2000s, these chunky runners were designed with performance in mind … while also giving a nod to contemporary, everyday style.

With an upper design that utilizes sweeping curves and angles, you’ll get that distinctive, high-tech look.

The New Balance 740 is back from the archives, inspired by the longtime fan favorite daily runner.

It combines familiar elements from the original 2000s kicks, like the open knit mesh upper and streamlined silhouette, while adding new flourishes like two-tone way and angular overlays.

The re-release has been seen on everyone from Lisa to Alix Earle, making their mark on street style and gym wear.

Since being reissued in 2021, the ASICS Gel-1130 has become one of the best-selling retro-styled sneakers on the market.

Designed for comfort, these sneaks use GEL technology in the heel for the ultimate shock absorption and cushioning.

Whether you’re logging miles on the treadmill or are just wearing these sneakers with your favorite 'fit, they're guaranteed to keep you comfy all day long.

Give your kicks a metallic twist with the Nike P-6000.

A new take on the 2006 Air Pegasus, these sneakers have space-age details, like chrome synthetic leather and reflective detailing.

With foam midsoles that provide lightweight cushioning, you’ll get an ultra comfortable underfoot feel so you can take to the streets … or wherever you need to go.

The Nike Air Monarch IV is where retro dad sneakers meet actual athletic functionality. Crafted from durable leather, lightweight foam and Nike Air cushioning, these cross-trainers set you up for comfort in every stride. Available in a variety of colors and sizes that include extra wide widths, these sneaks are a must-have in your wardrobe.

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