Famous Sneakers from '80s and '90s Pop Culture

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In case you weren't around, the '80s and '90s had elite sneaker taste.

Long before limited drops and a booming sneaker resale market, iconic styles from brands like adidas and Nike made their mark on pop culture.

And it's all cemented in nostalgia-driven shows like "Stranger Things" or the actual movies from that era like "The Sandlot" and "Beverly Hills Cop." From the retro runners to classic high tops, these sneakers prove good style survives every decade.

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The shoes that outran The Beast. Take a trip back in time with PF Flyers' 1993 Center High-Tops, straight out of "The Sandlot."

These cult classic sneakers were reissued in its original all-black form, bringing back the fearless energy of a generation that believed anything was possible.

So whether you're running bases or just lacing up to head to work, these sneaks will have you feeling like the fastest kid on the field.

"Stranger Things" mastered the art of nostalgic '80s style … from the hair right down to the sneakers.

Steve Harrington was often spotted rocking these Nike Cortez Sneakers, which have stood the test of time over the past several decades.

These sneaks will be bringing retro energy for years to come, long after the show's finale.

You can't go wrong with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars … and Jonathan Byers would definitely agree.

If you're all about vintage band tees, flannels and worn-in denim jackets like Jonathan, Chucks are an absolute must-have in your wardrobe … if you don't already own a pair or two.

These classic kicks deliver instant 80s nostalgia while still being a timeless staple that somehow looks cool with literally everything.

Before saving Hawkins became a full-time job, Mike Wheeler was just a kid with a bike, a walkie-talkie, and a pair of Puma Roma Sneakers.

As seen on season 1, these kicks are retro, sporty, and effortlessly ’80s.

They’re the kind of sneaker that works whether you’re fighting monsters … or just running errands.

If there was ever a sneaker built for biking through Hawkins at full speed, it’s probably the Saucony Jazz Original.

Worn by Lucas Sinclair, these kicks are comfortable, classic, and packed with nostalgic charm.

While they bring the ’80s energy, there’s no doubt that they still hold up to this day.

Nothing makes you think of "Stranger Things" more than Eleven’s iconic original outfit.

Pink dress, knee socks and her high top Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.

Add in a box of Eggo Waffles and you’ve basically got a Halloween costume.

Whether you’re longing for the days of season 1 or just love Eleven’s style, these shoes have you covered.

Take it back to 1984 with these adidas Country II Sneakers. Made famous by "Beverly Hills Cop" star Axel Foley, these shoes were made for cross-country running … but also proved to be useful for investigating murder and uncovering an art dealer’s cocaine smuggling ring.

Designed with white leather and the brand's iconic serrated three stripes in green, these sneaks make a great everyday shoe … and are a nod to true CineFiles and sneakerheads alike.

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