The Cowboy Jeans Your Favorite Yellowstone Characters Wore

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The cast of "Yellowstone" doesn't mess around when it comes to Western fashion … and that includes a good pair of jeans.

Whether you love Kayce Dutton's classic cowboy style or Beth Dutton's fresh take on ranchwear, we've got you covered with denim looks inspired by the show.

From OG Wrangler staples to classic Levi's fits, these are the styles bringing cowboy-core straight into your closet.

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Rule the ranch like John Dutton in these Wrangler Cowboy Cut Original Fit Jeans. A tried-and-true wardrobe staple for cowboys, ranchers and riders, these comfortable and durable jeans haven’t changed much since they were first designed in 1947.

Fully equipped with all the authentic details you’d expect from a hallmark of cowboy culture, including fully felled side seams and five-pocket styling, the jeans will have you ready for anything that comes your way on the ranch.

It’s all in a hard day’s work for Rip Wheeler. If you’re putting in hours on the ranch like Rip, you’re gonna need these Levi’s 501 Original Fit Jeans.

With a classic straight leg fit and iconic button fly, these are the original blue jeans … and have been a style staple since Levi Strauss introduced them in 1873.

These jeans were practically made for Beth Dutton ... or was Beth Dutton made for them?

The Ariat x Yellowstone Rider Straight Leg Jeans are a staple in any cowgirl’s closet and were actually even featured on the show.

As a collaboration with world-renowned “Yellowstone” costume designer, Johnetta Boone, these jeans pair authentic Western styling with a lived-in wash and feature Beth’s go-to high-waist silhouette.

Whether you’re on the ranch or hitting the town, these jeans do it all.

Do it like Kayce Dutton in these Levi's 514 Straight Fit Jeans.

Fit for a cowboy (or a U.S. Marshal), these versatile and comfortable jeans are a straight up classic.

Designed for medium and athletic builds, they sit low on the waist and hit the sweet spot of being not too relaxed and not too straight.

Of course, that means there's plenty of room to fit your cowboy boots underneath too.

Another Beth Dutton classic? These Wrangler Retro Bailey High Rise Bootcut Jeans look straight out of "Yellowstone."

With a waist cinching silhouette, a close fit through the thigh, and a slightly flared leg opening (that fits perfectly over boots), these jeans deliver the Western authenticity everyone wants.

Plus, it’s got a subtle amount of stretch for comfort for those moments that you need a little flexibility while running around the ranch.

These Wrangler Retro Slim Fit Bootcut Jeans are an updated cowboy classic.

Tip your hat to these jeans that combine the brand’s most iconic features with contemporary fits and washes.

With a streamlined silhouette through the seat, thigh, and knee but a widened cut from the knee downward, these jeans were made for walking … in your favorite boots.

Look no further for your new favorite bootcut jeans.

Skinny jeans are so back … especially when it comes "Yellowstone" style. These Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans are designed with Stellar Stretch to flatter, hold and lift, all day, every day. Whether you’re going for a ride in a double denim 'fit or are dressing these up in classic Beth style, you can't go wrong with these in your wardrobe.

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