Best Jeans for Women on Amazon (Straight, Wide-Leg, Skinny & More)

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A good pair of jeans is an absolute must-have in every closet.

And we're taking notes from our favorite celebs who've nailed their off-duty style.

Whether you're ready to bring skinny jeans back like Emily Ratajkowski or want to rock a bootcut like Bella Hadid, we've rounded up our favorite styles that'll have staying power season after season. And if you want more great finds head to TMZ Deals.

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If you haven’t shopped at Aeropostale since you were a teen, then you’re missing out.

These Aeropostale High Rise Baggy Jeans are the perfect addition to your warm weather wardrobe.

With '90s-inspired fit and light wash rinse that is a great choice from summer, these rigid denim jeans are about to become a staple in your closet.

Pair them with a crop top or a baby tee for an easy, casual look.

Skinny jeans are so back. These True Religion Stella Skinny Jeans are straight out of 2005 with gold contrast stitching and the brand’s iconic back pocket logo.

Designed with an ultra-flattering silhouette, these jeans have enough stretch to keep you comfortable all day.

Whether you pair them with heels or tuck them into knee high boots, you’ll be ahead of the curve bringing these jeans back in style.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of flares.

These vintage-inspired 7 For All Mankind Dojo Tailorless Jeans can be dressed up or down, whether you’re heading into the office or out for date night.

Designed with the brand’s signature breathable B(air) denim, they’re ultra-soft, ultra-light and have got great stretch.

Plus, they’ve got a shorter inseam than most pairs, meaning you won’t have to get them tailored.

A pair of jeans you probably don’t have in your collection? These 7 For All Mankind High-Waist Kick Jeans.

With a unique cropped fit, these bottoms are an ideal transition piece as we head into spring and the weather warms up.

Great to pair with sneakers for casual occasions, these jeans are sleek, stretchy and supremely flattering.

The 7 For All Mankind Kimmie Bootcut Jeans are about to become the most chic piece of denim in your closet.

These mid-rise jeans are designed to make you look long and lean, and are perfect to pair with pumps or heeled boots.

Whether you wear the jeans to work or during a night out on the town, you’re guaranteed to look good.

Brand Sienna Slim Boyfriend Jeans. These super cute cuffed jeans are slim through the thigh and lead to a cropped, tapered leg.

Size up for a trendy, baggy look or wear them true to size to show off your figure. Plus, they’ve got enough stretch so you’ll be comfortable during all your summer outings.

These True Religion Jessie Embroidered Super Baggy Jean are so on trend right now.

With a loose, oversized fit and super wide leg, these jeans are sure to make a statement.

And to top it off, they’re designed with a bold embroidered logo across the back pockets … so everyone knows exactly where you got your pants.

The Paige Sasha Wide Leg Jeans are a total classic. These high waisted jeans are a great everyday pair, whether you’re running errands, grabbing coffee with the girls or picking the kids up at school. With a variety of different washes and a flattering fit, they’re versatile and sure to become a staple in your closet for years to come.

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