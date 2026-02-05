TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Real leather? Hard pass. If you want leather vibes without the major splurge, it's time to go faux … because let's be real, who can really tell the difference?

These jackets add a bit of edge to any outfit and can instantly make you look like you tried … even if you were half asleep when you got dressed in the morning. These faux leather jackets are proof that "real" isn't always better … and when they look this good, nobody's asking questions.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: Real or Fake? Faux-Get About It!

FOR HER

For all those days that you just don’t know what to wear, the vintage-inspired Steve Madden Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket is the perfect piece to elevate your look.

Thanks to its trendy, oversized fit, it’s great for layering and can serve as the ultimate finishing touch for all of your favorite ’fits. It’s available in several neutral colors and comes in so many different sizes, guaranteeing it’ll fit you and your wardrobe.

Add a little edge to any outfit in this Levi’s Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket. This biker jacket is the perfect addition to your closet, featuring an asymmetrical front zipper, snap-down lapels, and a belt at the hips.

You’ll instantly go from basic to badass when you throw this on over any top or dress. Plus, it’s available in a wide variety of colors, including deep red and dusty blue.

Get ready for all the compliments you’ll get on this Calvin Klein Faux Leather Moto Jacket. This best-selling jacket is a total must-have for your closest. With the lapel collar and asymmetrical front zip closure, it’s the classic moto jacket that has come to be a total staple.

And with limited zips and hardware, it’s slightly more formal … meaning you can dress it up for the office or wear it for a night on the town.

FOR HIM

Is it a hoodie? Is it a jacket? It’s both! The Calvin Klein Men’s Moto Jacket is designed for versatile, all-season wear and comes with a removable hoodie … meaning you can change the look whenever you feel like it.

Whether you want to drop the hood and dress it up with a button down or keep it casual with just a tee, it’s guaranteed you’ll get a lot of wear out of this timeless piece.

If you feel the need for speed, you’re gonna love this "Top Gun" inspired Levi's Men’s Aviator Jacket .

This bomber-style jacket features a sherpa collar and comes in a variety of colors, including a distressed vintage brown. And just because it’s faux leather doesn’t mean it’s not warm! It’s got a durable inner lining, making it a great fit for colder months.

Stay warm this winter in this Calvin Klein Men’s Faux Fur Lined Jacket. This classic faux leather jacket is so versatile, whether you’re heading to work or getting dressed up for date night. And with an inner faux fur lining, you won’t have to worry about piling on tons of layers. You’re guaranteed to be cozy even when the temps are frigid.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!