Milo Yiannopoulos Takei Deserves Same Outrage I Got For Talking Molestation

Milo Yiannopoulos says his haters are hypocrites for letting George Takei off the hook when he spoke glowingly about his own teenage sexual encounter with an adult ... similar to what Milo did.

Of course, it cost Milo a lucrative book deal, and he resigned from Breitbart News after the interview surfaced where he made remarks interpreted as defending pedophilia.

Now Milo's wondering why liberals didn't demonize George the same way in 2006 when he went on 'Howard Stern.' He described an experience with an 18-year-old camp counselor as "both wonderful and scary and kind of intimidating, and delightful."

Important to note ... George was describing his own experience, while Milo seemed to condone adults having sex with teens, in general.

Milo said he was sorry, but now seems more angry about the fallout than apologetic.