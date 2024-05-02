Sia Legally Files to Change Her Name with Official Court Request

Sia is switching up her name -- running to court to ask a judge to let her go by something different ... although, it's just the back half that's getting tweaked here.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the musician asks for her name to change from "Sia Kate Furler" to "Sia Bernad," taking her husband Dan Bernad's last name. Sia's attorney filed the request on Thursday ... a few days shy of her one-year wedding anniversary.

Remember, Sia and Dan tied the knot in a surprise wedding last year, exchanging vows at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy.

Before Dan, Sia was married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The pair married in an intimate ceremony at the musician's Palm Springs, CA home ... but divorced not long after in 2016.

The Grammy nominee is notoriously private, often choosing to perform underneath over-the-top wigs, famously tapping "Dance Moms" alum Maddie Ziegler to be the face of her projects.

However, she's shared more of herself in the last year -- including showing more of her face. ICYMI ... Sia debuted a face transformation during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards -- famously thanking her plastic surgeon onstage for her facelift.