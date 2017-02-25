Barack and Malia Obama Give Their Regards to Broadway

President Obama and Malia yukked it up Friday night with Danny DeVito and other stars from a big Broadway.

The former Prez and his 18-year-old daughter hit up Arthur Miller's play, "The Price," in which DeVito co-stars with Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Tony Shalhoub.



Before the play they ate at Emilio's Ballato ... an Italian joint in the city.

Obama's taking NYC by storm.  Earlier in the day he paid a visit to a couple that has poured money into his Presidential Library and the crowds were wild.