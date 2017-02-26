Michelle Obama Sundays Are for the Soul(Cycle) ... Secret Service Sweatin' Too

Michelle Obama put her legs -- and possibly those of her Secret Service agent -- through the paces Sunday in Washington, DC.

We got Michelle on her way out of SoulCycle. Looked like she had a decent workout, but check out the agent covering her. No dark suit and shades on this guy ... and based on his gear, we'd say he got in some cycle time too.

Our DC sources say Michelle and her Secret Service agents used to get private classes, but now she spins with the public.

Fitness was always her thing while in the White House. Now that she and Barack are back from their extended vacay ... she's clearly back in the saddle.