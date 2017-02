'The Bachelor' Andi Tells Nick ... Go for the Sex!!

'Bachelor' Nick Viall's visit from the girl who broke his heart wasn't as awkward as it could have been ... but things definitely got a little weird.

Nick and former 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman, infamously slept together during her season so Nick feels uneasy about the fantasy suite situation with his remaining girls ... but Andi begs to differ.

Maybe these 2 really were meant for each other.