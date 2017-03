Oprah Stand Down ... I'm NOT Running for Prez

Oprah Winfrey's heard a day full of buzz and wants to make it clear ... she's NOT going to the White House -- not as POTUS, anyway.

Bloomberg posted an additional clip from its 'David Rubenstein Show' which shows Oprah putting an end to all the speculation that started when she danced around the initial question: Would she run for president?

If it makes her fans feel better, Donald Trump once told Oprah herself ... he probably wouldn't run either.

Just sayin'.