Too Short Rape Accuser Full of S***

Too Short says the woman who has accused him of rape is full of it.

We got Short at Catch in L.A. Friday night, and he clearly wanted an opportunity to address the allegations made by a woman who was once signed to his label. She says he sexually attacked her at an L.A. residence in November. She filed a police report and cops are investigating.

TMZ broke the story ... Short says he never had sexual contact with the woman and he knows what's behind the allegation ... he says she was on his record label but he dropped her, and that's when she concocted the allegation.