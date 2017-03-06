Barack and Michelle Obama Appear in Public After Trump's Wiretap Allegations

Barack and Michelle Obama were all smiles Sunday ... their first public outing since President Trump alleged the former prez wiretapped Trump Tower during the election.

The Obamas took in an exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in DC ... a Chicago artist has his work on display. It's interesting President Obama maintains a strong connection to Chi-Town. He hasn't said where the family will move after Sasha finishes school.

As for the wiretapping claims ... the FBI Director has scoffed at the allegations.