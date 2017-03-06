SCOTUS Punts on Transgender Bathrooms

Breaking News

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to rule in a case that could have established a hotly-contested transgender issue ... the right to choose which bathroom they use.

The court was set to hear the case this month but sent it back down to a lower court for further consideration.

A transgender high school student in Virginia filed the lawsuit to establish his right to use the boys' bathroom at his school.

The SCOTUS decision follows the decision by Trump to withdraw an Obama directive advising schools to let students use their bathroom of choice.