Snap's Evan Spiegel You Can Bank on Me

Evan Spiegel was doing some banking Thursday ... as one would expect when you've just pocketed a cool $800 mil bonus.

The Snap brainchild was at a Wells Fargo in Bev Hills looking stoic, but inside he's gotta be celebrating this week's super impressive IPO.

BTW ... the IPO was handled by Morgan Stanley, which owns Citibank, so Evan's spreading the wealth.