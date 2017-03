Sean Spicer Confronted in Apple Store 'Fascist, Treason'

Sean Spicer got more than he bargained for at an Apple store over the weekend, when a woman put a camera in his face and accused him of treason.

Shree Chauhan, a 33-year-old Indian-American woman, went after the Press Secretary, repeatedly calling him a "fascist," saying he was just like his boss.

Spicer kept his cool ... she later proclaimed victory.