WWE Star Kane Running For Mayor In Tennessee

3/24/2017 11:02 AM PDT
Breaking News

0324-kane-wwe-01There could be a Big Red Mayor in Tennessee next year ... 'cause WWE legend Kane is running for office!!

The 7-foot, 323-pound superstar is prepping to chokeslam the political game in his local Knox County, according to WCYB in Tennessee.

Kane -- AKA Glenn Jacobs -- is a Republican and filed paperwork earlier this month, kick-starting the campaign process. The election won't take place until May 2018.

As a member of The Authority, Kane was voted Most Hated Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2013.

Better hope those voters don't live in Knox County.

