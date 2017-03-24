WWE's Kane Running For Mayor ... In Tennessee

Breaking News

There could be a Big Red Mayor in Tennessee next year ... 'cause WWE legend Kane is running for office!!

The 7-foot, 323-pound superstar is prepping to chokeslam the political game in his local Knox County, according to WCYB in Tennessee.

Kane -- AKA Glenn Jacobs -- is a Republican and filed paperwork earlier this month, kick-starting the campaign process. The election won't take place until May 2018.

As a member of The Authority, Kane was voted Most Hated Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2013.

Better hope those voters don't live in Knox County.