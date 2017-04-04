Hillary Clinton Hot Nephew Signs Modeling Contract

EXCLUSIVE

Hillary Clinton's nephew -- who made waves last summer with some amateur hot shots -- is now a signed male model ... TMZ has learned.

Tyler Clinton inked a deal with big-time modeling agency IMG, and even moved to NYC for the new gig. He's got a portfolio with them and everything.

He's currently got 20 pics on his IMG catalog, most of which were shot by male fashion photographer Brian Jamie.

Tyler, the son of Bill Clinton's brother Roger, made a splash last summer with his pics.

Some stats ... 5'11", 30 inch waist, 10 1/2 shoe, blue/green eyes ... and 38 regular suit.