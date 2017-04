KISS' Paul Stanley Not So Happy In Happiest Place on Earth

Paul Stanley did perhaps the most un-KISS thing possible -- not just hitting up Disneyland, but tooling around in one of those Autopia cars.

The KISS frontman rode the Tomorrowland classic with one of his young daughters, proving he rocks onstage and also as a dad. His face kinda speaks for all dads in the park though.

Anaheim ... not-so Rock City.