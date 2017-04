Christina Milian My New Dude's A Touchdown

Christina Milian and her much younger NFL player boyfriend seem to be getting along just fine for a new couple.

The 35-year-old Milian and 23-year-old Brandon Wilds -- who suited up for 4 games for the New York Jets last season -- grabbed some grub in Hollywood Friday.

Wilds is slotted pretty low on the Jets' depth chart ... might be why he looks so comfortable on that bench.