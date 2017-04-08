Tupac Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame With Praise from Snoop

It was a long time in coming, but Tupac Shakur got his place in history Friday night ... getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a stirring speech from Snoop Dogg.

Snoop was poetic, calling Tupac a human contraction and going on to explain the late rapper's range as a human being ... calling him, for example, both courageous and afraid.

Snoop, who remembers Pac introduced him to the world of blunts, acknowledged he was the greatest rapper of all time, despite dying at 25.

There were musical tributes from T.I. Snoop, Alicia Keys and Treach.

Definitely a highlight at Barclays.