Coachella Spoiler Alert Revealed!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Ballsy! You clicked.

The Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd, Wale, French Montana and Diddy will all descend upon the desert this weekend for what promises to be epic performances.

It's unclear who they'll be performing with or if they're going solo.

With Future, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled and Lil Uzi Vert already scheduled to perform, Coachella definitely just got more interesting.

Of course, Diddy did his own big announcement. He's Diddy.