Harrison, Mark & Billie 'Star Wars' Family Reunion ... Honors Princess Leia

Mark Hamill had a moment -- an emotional one -- at the 'Star Wars' Celebration in Orlando.

Mark and Harrison Ford took this shot backstage with Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher's daughter. As Luke put it ... "So much like her mother in so many ways- it was almost as if we were cuddling our Princess again."

Billie was in 'The Force Awakens' and will be back in the same role, Lieutenant Connix, for 'The Last Jedi' next year. She paid tribute to her late mom during Thursday's celebration. Not a dry eye.

The Force is with her.