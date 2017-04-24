Aaron Hernandez Funeral in Bristol, Cops Out In Force (PHOTO)

Aaron Hernandez Funeral in Bristol Cops Out In Force

Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez is set to be laid to rest in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut on Monday -- and the police are out in force to make sure things don't get violent.

Hernandez's body is currently at a funeral home in Bristol -- where it was taken after it was released from the medical examiner's officer following his death Wednesday morning.

As we previously reported, Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at a maximum security prison in Mass. where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Cops have set up barricades and dispatched squad cars in the area where the funeral will take place.

A family spokesperson told the Boston Globe's Travis Andersen that Hernandez will be cremated.

So far, it's unclear who will attend the ceremony.