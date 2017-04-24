TMZ

Aaron Hernandez Funeral in Bristol, Cops Out In Force (PHOTO)

4/24/2017 8:00 AM PDT
Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez is set to be laid to rest in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut on Monday -- and the police are out in force to make sure things don't get violent. 

Hernandez's body is currently at a funeral home in Bristol -- where it was taken after it was released from the medical examiner's officer following his death Wednesday morning. 

As we previously reported, Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at a maximum security prison in Mass. where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd

Cops have set up barricades and dispatched squad cars in the area where the funeral will take place. 

A family spokesperson told the Boston Globe's Travis Andersen that Hernandez will be cremated. 

So far, it's unclear who will attend the ceremony. 

