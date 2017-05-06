American Pharoah Trainer Here's How To Make A Lotta Money ... At Kentucky Derby

EXCLUSIVE

American Pharoah trainer Bob Baffert doesn't have a horse in the race, but that's not stopping him from giving out some solid advice on how to win big at the Kentucky Derby!!

We spoke with Baffert -- who has reportedly earned more than $255 MILLION in his horse racing career -- about the big race at Churchill Downs on Saturday ... and he says there's no clear favorite to win it all, but shares his 2 favorite horses.

Check out the clip ... Baffert gives a great strategy to really win BIG if you're willing to drop $700.