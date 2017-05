Meek Mill Meet My New Chick ... We Like to Party

Meek Mill's moved on from Nicki Minaj to another hot chick -- looks like he's got a type.

The rapper showed off his new girlfriend -- Nessa Colombiana -- in a few vids of them partying Friday night in Dubai. Meek's there with Nessa for Arab Fashion Week.

We're told the 2 have been hanging out for about a month ... and Nessa accompanied Meek to his big birthday bash in the Caribbean a few weeks back.

We're pretty sure she wasn't with him last week at the strip club, though.