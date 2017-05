Orlando Bloom Hangs with Son, Miranda's Dad Will Ex Attend Her Wedding?

Orlando Bloom is in the same zip code where ex-wife Miranda Kerr will be tying the knot for a second time ... the question, is Orlando on the guest list?

Orlando was out with his son and Miranda's dad Friday, grabbing a cone at Sweet Rose Ice Cream.

As we reported, Miranda and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel are getting hitched in their Brentwood backyard today.

Orlando looks pretty chummy ... but is he that chummy?