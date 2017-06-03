Gregg Allman Intimate Funeral Gathering ... Ex-Wife Cher Among Mourners

Gregg Allman's family and close friends gathered for a private funeral service before heading to the cemetery to lay the Southern rock legend to rest.

Allman's ex-wife, Cher, arrived at the service at a small chapel before the group of about 100 people moved to the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA ... the same place his brother Duane is buried.

Fans lined the streets from the funeral to the cemetery to pay tribute to The Allman Brothers Band frontman.

Former President Jimmy Carter planned to be there ... so far we haven't seen him.

Gregg died last week from complications due to liver cancer. He was 69.