One Love Manchester Concert Chants 'We Are Strong' After Concert

Thousands of people chanted "Manchester We're Strong" as they left the Old Trafford cricket ground following the One Love Manchester concert.

You didn't see it on TV or online ... but the crowd doubled down with resolve as they left the venue. It's especially meaningful because the UK government had warned -- in the wake of Saturday's London terrorist attack -- another attack was likely.

And check out the video below ... concertgoers on a tram sang the Oasis song, "Don't Look Back in Anger."

"And so, Sally can wait

She knows it's too late as we're walking on by

Her soul slides away

But don't look back in anger

I heard you say"