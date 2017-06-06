Delta Airlines Support Dog Viciously Attacks Passenger

A chocolate lab viciously attacked a passenger on a Delta flight, leaving the victim with severe facial injuries and the dog's owner -- a U.S. Marine vet -- badly shaken.

The incident occurred Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, as passengers were boarding the flight.

Ronald Kevin Mundy Jr. boarded with his emotional support dog, a chocolate lab/pointer mix. According to witnesses, Marlin Termaine Jackson was sitting next to the dog and feared something was up when the dog started growling. He reportedly asked the owner, "Is this dog going to bite me?"

That's when the dog attacked, mauling Jackson's face, biting several times.

Jackson was helped off the plane, his face drenched in blood, according to witnesses. He's in stable condition.

After the incident an eyewitness reportedly heard Mundy crying, saying, "I know they're going to put him down."